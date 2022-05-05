Teams looking to avoid relegation square off on Thursday when Salernitana hosts Venezia for a vital Serie A showdown. Salernitana is 18th in the Serie A table after securing three wins and draw in its last four league fixtures. Its prospects for avoiding relegation are getting brighter as Salernitana enters Thursday's tilt just two points behind 17th-place Cagliari. Venezia, meanwhile, sits at the bottom of the table after losing nine straight Serie A matches. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy is set for noon ET. The latest Salernitana vs. Venezia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Salernitana as the -105 (risk $105 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Venezia the +285 underdog. A draw is priced at +260 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Salernitana vs. Venezia

Salernitana vs. Venezia date: Thursday, May 5

Salernitana vs. Venezia time: Noon ET

Salernitana vs. Venezia live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Venezia vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 74-56 in his last 130 soccer picks, returning over $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Venezia vs. Salernitana, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -125 odds. Despite being in the relegation zone, both teams have been finding the net with regularity in recent weeks. Venezia has scored a goal in three of its last four games and it maintained possession for over 50 percent of the match against Juventus on the road last Sunday. Venezia recorded nine shots against Juventus, with Mattia Aramu finding the back of the net in the 71st minute.

Salernitana, meanwhile, has been conceding goals consistently throughout league play. In fact, the Garnets have recorded just two shutouts across its 34 matches in Serie A this season.

"Salernitana has scored at least one goal in each of its last five games, and it also features Serie A's leakiest defense, having conceded 71 goals in 34 league games," Sutton told SportsLine.

