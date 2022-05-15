In front of a massive crowd at Wembly Stadium, Chelsea FC defeated Manchester City 3-2 on Sunday for their second consecutive Women's FA Cup title. The match needed extra time to determine the winner as Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert scored the goals for the champs. Lauren Hemp and Haley Raso recorded the goals for Manchester City,

A record crowd of over 40,000 watched the two rivals compete in the star-studded final, and it did not disappoint. Man City got off on the front foot to start the match and tried to set the tempo through their possession, though they were unable to capitalize as Chelsea stuck first thanks to a goal from Kerr in the 33rd minute.

Millie Bright delivered a long cross into the box and connected with Kerr, who was lingering towards the far post to head home:

The breakthrough goal would mark the beginning of another classic back and forth between the two sides, as Hemp equalized for Man City just nine minutes later, leveling things before halftime.

Chelsea scored the go-ahead goal on a stunning strike from distance by Cuthbert as the game ticked past the hour mark, putting the Blues in prime position to secure the hardware.

Shortly after, Chelsea subbed in Ji So-Yun for her final appearance with the club after nearly a decade in London. The Korean international will make her departure from the club this summer.

The match then saw late-game drama arrive as Haley Raso subbed into the game and leveled the score for Man City in the 89th minute.

As the game continued in extra time, Kerr provided the heroics for Chelsea once more as she nailed the game winner in the 99th minute.

Chelsea's FA Cup title is the fourth for the club under Emma Hayes. The Blues finished with nine total shots and four on frame, scoring on three of them. City had 23 shots but put just four on goal.

