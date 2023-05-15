Empoli notched a 2-1 win over Salernitana last week to post consecutive wins for only the second time this season. They will try to win for the third straight time when they face Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Empoli picked up a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture and have a chance to record a top-flight sweep over Sampdoria for the first time since 2006-07. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (offer expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Sampdoria vs. Empoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Empoli as the +121 favorites (risk $100 to win $121) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +225 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Sampdoria vs. Empoli date: Monday, May 15

Sampdoria vs. Empoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Empoli live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Empoli vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Sampdoria vs. Empoli, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals for a -120 payout. Sampdoria have just one victory across their last 19 matches, making them the first team to get relegated this season. They have gone scoreless in their last three matches and have not scored multiple goals in five straight matches.

Empoli are on a seven-match winless streak on the road, with most of those issues stemming from their attack. They have gone eight straight road matches without multiple goals, which will make it difficult to get this match to three-plus goals. The first meeting between these teams featured just one goal, and Sutton is expecting a similar affair on Monday afternoon.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.