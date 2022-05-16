With just two matches remaining in the 2021-22 Serie A season, Fiorentina finds itself sitting sixth in the table with a chance to earn a European qualifying spot. Meanwhile, Sampdoria is 16th in the Italian Serie A table and can guarantee itself safety from relegation with three more points. There will be plenty on the line for both sides when they go head-to-head on Monday in the penultimate match of the season. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +310 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina

Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina date: Monday, May 16

Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Fiorentina vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 82-62 in his last 144 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is backing Fiorentina to win on the 90-minute money line for a -115 payout. Both teams still have something to fight for, but Sampdoria is in relatively solid position to accomplish its goals win or lose since it sits four points clear of the relegation zone with two matches to play.

Fiorentina holds a tiebreaker over Atalanta and Roma for sixth place and will need to rack up a few more points to hold onto the UEFA Europa Conference League spot or chase down Lazio in fifth for a Europa League bid. Motivation is on Fiorentina's side and it should have confidence coming off a 2-0 win over Roma that ended a four-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria has lost seven of its last 10 matches in league play and most recently suffered a decisive 2-0 loss to Lazio. Nicolas Gonzalez has helped bolster a Fiorentina attack that suffered from the midseason sale of Dusan Vlahovic with three goals in his last eight league matches and he'll play a critical role on Monday.

