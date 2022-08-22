Dusan Vlahovic showed signs that he could take over as the top goal-scoring threat for Juventus, and he was dynamite in Juve's season opener. After starting the Italian Serie A schedule with two goals, he'll try to add to his early-season total against Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Sampdoria is trying to bounce back from its loss to Atalanta, but faces a stiff task against the club that finished fourth in the Italian Serie A table last season. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Luigi Ferrari Stadium in Genoa, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -175 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +525 underdog. A draw is priced at +295 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Sampdoria vs. Juventus

Sampdoria vs. Juventus date: Monday, August 22

Sampdoria vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 47-23 in his last 70 picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Juvenuts vs. Sampdoria, Sutton is picking Juventus to win on the money line at -175 odds. Juve is the clear favorite and the more talented side. Juventus has won five of the last six games between the sides by two goals. When they last played in March, Alvaro Morata scored twice in Juventus' 3-1 win. Morata is no longer with the team, but Massimiliano Allegri still has plenty of options at his disposal.

Vlahovic scored twice for Juventus last week against Sassuolo, but Angel Di Maria opened the scoring with a goal in the 43rd minute. Meanwhile, despite having 55 percent of the possession against Atalanta, Sampdoria could only put one of its 11 shots on target and lost 2-0. Sampdoria's second-best goal scorer from last season, Antonio Candreva, was transferred to Salernitana just before its first league game, and the team is now down a weapon in attack against one of the league's top defensive clubs.

