Italian Serie A action continues on Sunday as Roma host Sampdoria on Paramount+. Roma sit in fifth place on the Italian Serie A table, while Sampdoria are in the relegation zone in 19th. However, Sampdoria enter Sunday's match on the heels of a 3-1 victory against Verona, while Roma will be short several key players following an emotional 1-0 loss to Lazio. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for Noon on Sunday. The latest Roma vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -235 favorites (risk $235 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Roma vs. Sampdoria date: Sunday, April 2

Roma vs. Sampdoria time: Noon ET

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Roma vs. Sampdoria, Eimer is picking Roma and Under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -105 payout. Roma will be missing top defenders Bryan Cristante and Roger Ibañez because they are serving suspensions for their part in an altercation at the end of their previous match against Lazio. This leaves more of an opening for Sampdoria to find the back of the net, which they have been trying to do more of as they battle to snag as many points as they can. However, the expert still thinks Roma has the upper hand against a team that has scored the fewest goals all season. Stream the game here.

