Sampdoria will host Sassuolo in an Italian Serie A showdown on Friday. There isn't much on the line for either side, with Sampdoria already assured relegation and Sassuolo almost guaranteed to be stuck in the bottom half of the Italian Serie A table, but safe from the cutoff zone. However, Sampdoria have shown fight with six draws and a win in their last 16 matches, while Sassuolo will want to finish strong with next year's Serie A season in mind.

Kickoff from Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sassuolo as the -110 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season.

Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo date: Friday, May 26

Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo date: Friday, May 26
Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 135-107-7 for a profit of $3,400 for $100 bettors. That includes a 51-23-4 record in the Premier League ($3,141 profit).

For Sassuolo vs. Sampdoria, Eimer is backing Sampdoria to score a first-half goal to delight the crowd in their final home match before relegation. Sassuolo can potentially move up in the Italian Serie A table to grab a larger share of TV revenue, but they're going to wind up in the bottom half of the table regardless of the outcomes in their final two matches.

For that reason, Sampdoria might have the motivation advantage here. With just three wins and 18 points in 36 matches, Sampdoria is guaranteed to be relegated and will finish dead last in the table after 10 years in Serie A.

This will be one last shot to show their appreciation for the home crowd at the Marassi. Sampdoria has managed to score in seven of their last 11 matches and should have plenty of chances against a Sassuolo defense that has conceded 13 times in their last six games. Look for the home side to grab a first-half goal to bring the crowd into the fray. Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.