Sampdoria and Spezia will face off Saturday in a do-or-die Italian Serie A matchup. Each team is in desperate need of turning their fortunes around, as Spezia sit just three points above the relegation zone and Sampdoria are at the very bottom of the Italian Serie A table. Sampdoria are coming off of a 1-1 draw against Lecce, while Spezia are on the heels of a 3-0 loss to Lazio.

Kickoff from Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa is set for 2:45p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Sampdoria vs. Spezia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sampdoria as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia as the +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Spezia vs. Sampdoria

Sampdoria vs. Spezia date: Saturday, April 22

Sampdoria vs. Spezia time: 2:45p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Spezia vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Sampdoria vs. Spezia, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -120 payout. The home team has given up 51 goals this season, the second-most in the league, while Spezia have conceded at least one goal in their last five domestic matches. Plus, Sampdoria have scored two or more goals in three of their last five matches in Serie A play, and Spezia will be hungry to get on the scoresheet after being stymied by Lazio last week.

"With both teams in desperation mode, I expect we'll see a wide open affair on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

