San Diego Wave FC boosted its attack with a new acquisition. Brazilian international Ludmila has been traded from the Chicago Stars to San Diego in exchange for $800,000 transfer fee funds. It's a record fee for Chicago, the second-highest in intraleague funds, after last year's $1.25 million transfer for Jayden Shaw from North Carolina to Gotham FC.

The Chicago Stars could receive an additional $200,000 based on performance incentives, which would bring the trade transfer value to the $1 million threshold. Ludmila will occupy an international slot on San Diego's 2026 roster. The news comes following transfer rumors around another Wave FC player departure, France international Delphine Cascarino.

"We're very excited to come to an agreement to bring Ludmila to San Diego. She's a player who not only brings a great deal of talent, but also complements the strengths of our existing roster," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton.

"Her versatility allows her to operate in multiple attacking roles, giving our coaches more tactical options in different game situations. Her creativity and movement will enhance our ability to break down defenses, and we're confident she will be a valuable asset to the Club's success moving forward."

The Brazilian international scored 81 goals across her 185 appearances in her club career with Río Preto (2013), São José (2015-2016), Atlético Madrid (2017-2024), and Chicago Stars.

The 31-year-old forward has been in NWSL since July 2024, and has scored 13 goals through 31 appearances. She was in contention for the 2025 Golden Boot and tied for fourth with 10 goals.

"I scored my first NWSL goal against San Diego and always was a team I admired. I loved the supporters, the energy of the team, and the vibes of the city when I visited. I'm very happy to be part of this Club's history," said Ludmila.

"From the moment Cami and the organization showed interest in me, my focus was clear. I wanted to play for this team and this city. I didn't come here just to play. I came to give my best and fight to win trophies. I'm very excited to show my football in front of all the supporters and score many goals in these colors."

The move sends significant funds to Chicago, and the franchise will retain a 10% sell-on clause on any future transfer, but proven goal-scoring is difficult to come by in the league. With such a large amount, there will be plenty of questions about how Stars FC will utilize the new influx of money.

Club sources confirmed to CBS Sports that the Stars are still hopeful to build out the roster, and the funds could be used in a variety of ways, including future and existing contracts.

"We wish Ludmila the best in this next chapter of her career. I am confident that the talented forwards we've recently acquired like Ivonne Chacon and Ryan Gareis, coupled with our rising talent in Jameese Joseph and Micayla Johnson, will form a formidable front line," said new Chicago Stars head coach Martin Sjögren.

"They will also be bolstered by seasoned midfielders, including recent signing Brianna Pinto, who we expect will be a significant asset to our team. This move allows us the opportunity to further reinforce our roster with new additions, while we

also anticipate Mallory Swanson's return later in the year will continue to build momentum throughout the season," he said.