The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season officially kicks off the second half of the season with week 12 action. Expect a full slate of games over the weekend, with San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC kicking off the weekend, Saturday on CBS. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS.

San Diego and Los Angeles headline CBS on Saturday but have a look at the upcoming slate of games:

How to watch Wave vs. Spirit



Date : Saturday, June 17 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 17 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS

Storylines



San Diego Wave FC: The Wave have risen to the top of the table and they own first place for now. Defender Naomi Girma recently signed a new contract with the team through 2026, and her presence on the backline has San Deigo's defense shape nearly unbreakable. The group is unbeaten in five games, with four clean sheets, and they looking for more against an Angel City side that have struggled in front of goal in moments this year. If forwards Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw are available to lead the attack, look for San Diego to pick up points.

Angel City FC: The club recently dismissed head coach Freya Coombe after a losing record in the first half of the season. Becki Tweed has been named interim head coach for now, and her first test is a big one. The roster will be motivated by both, a coaching change and the rivalry, but they will still need to have all the pieces come together on the pitch. Any increased minutes from forward Sydney Leroux will be massive for the team on the short road trip.

NWSL Week 12

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 17

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 4 p.m. on CBS

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, June 18

Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 4 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, 6 p.m. Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. Paramount+

