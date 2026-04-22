When looking around the standings in Major League Soccer as the league has reached the eight-match point, one of the biggest surprises -- in a good way-- is the performance of the San Jose Earthquakes under Bruce Arena so far this season. The Quakes sit second in the Western Conference after an offseason that was seen as a tumultuous one. Seeing top scorer Chicho Arango depart as well as their top creator Cristian Espinoza, many wondered if they'd be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference even after adding Timo Werner to their ranks.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC, odds

Date : Wednesday, April 22 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 22 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : PayPal Park -- San Jose, California

: PayPal Park -- San Jose, California Live stream: Apple TV

Apple TV Odds: San Jose -222; Draw +375; Austin FC +500

I was among the skeptics in Werner being able to cut it in MLS, but so far, with their press and efficient attack, the Quakes have been able to rack up quality wins, including toppling Los Angeles FC. In short, it's time to take San Jose seriously, even if they're doing it in an unorthodox way. Preston Judd has been a throwback forward, the defenders are holding their ground, and while the Quakes may be slightly overperforming their metrics, this performance is sustainable.

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The attack is one thing, but how San Jose improved their defense with a coordinated press is also important, and part of the reason for both comes from an interesting place at the center of the park. While relying on a midfielder to steady the ship is common for teams around the world, we've come a long way from teams employing destroyer number 10's who can win the ball high up the pitch and spring the attack into high-quality chances, but the Quakes are doing just that.

Niko Tsakiris, 20, is in the midst of a breakout season, taking the creative reins for San Jose following Espinoza's departure, but he's also heavily involved defensively, something that Espinoza didn't do. That has helped the team improve from allowing 1.85 goals per game last season to boasting the best defense in MLS with only .38 goals allowed per game this season. Those numbers again aren't sustainable, but not only is this a playoff team, but it's one that no one will want to play because of their defense, which Tsakiris is leading from the front.

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Tsakiris is coming into his own a little late to break into the World Cup squad for the United States during the 2026 cycle, but there's a lot to like about his game. The shooting can improve, and he is running hot in some areas just like the rest of San Jose, but when taking into account his age and that Bruce Arena is a coach who can help iron out the kinks in his game, Tsakiris could be among the next of a talented crop of young American players to make the jump from MLS to abroad.

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There's plenty to do before that, though, and it starts with San Jose keeping their from going while facing Austin FC on Wednesday night. Austin has been struggling to score, so it's a perfect opportunity for the press to continue making things work and continue San Jose's goal of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2023 season. This is a team that has come a long way in the wrong direction since the days of Chris Wondolowski leading the line, but with a talented academy bearing fruit, which Arena is putting into positions to succeed, there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Tsakiris is part of a unit that has something to prove, and slowly but surely, they're converting doubters into believers, but continued success will be needed.