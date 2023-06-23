Sandro Tonali will be a new Newcastle player, it's all done between AC Milan and the Magpies for one of the most surprising transfers of the summer., according to Fabrizio Romano. The English club will pay €70 million plus €5 million of add-ons to sign the Italian midfielder, who will leave AC Milan after three seasons. Tonali will reportedly sign a six-years deal with Newcastle that will be valid until the summer 2029, worth around €7 million per season, plus add-ons

The 23 years-old became the top name on Newcastle's list for the role of midfielder. After they tried to sign Inter's Nicolò Barella, Newcastle entered the race to sign one of the most talented midfielders of Italian soccer and Tonali became the first big signing of the Magpies for the summer. The Newcastle medical department will fly to Romania in the next hours in order to arrange medicals for Tonali, as the player is currently playing with the Italian U21 National Team at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship (You can catch all the Euro U-21 action only on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

AC Milan signed Tonali for a €10 million loan in the summer 2020, plus €7 million of buyout option, with €3 million of add-ons included in the deal and the young Under 23 player Giacomo Olzer included in the agreement (worth €3 million). Tonali to Newcastle becomes the most expensive outgoing in the history of the Italian club, more than Ricardo Kakà to Real Madrid, when in the summer 2009 the Spanish giants paid €67 million to sign the Brazilian star.

Tonali played 130 games with AC Milan and scored seven goals for the Rossoneri since he joined the Italian club in the summer 2020. With the Rossoneri, Tonali won the 2021-22 Serie A title and reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals this season.