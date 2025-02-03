AC Milan have announced the signing of Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord after the Rossoneri decided to sell Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who joined Galatasaray on loan with an option to buy. Gimenez is his replacement as the side coached by Sergio Conceicao paid around €35 million, add-ons included, to sign the Mexican international.

The Italian club announced the signing on Deadline Day: "AC Milan is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Santiago Tomás Gimenez from Feyenoord Rotterdam. The Mexican striker has signed a contract that lasts until 30 June 2029. Born in Buenos Aries (Argentina) on 18 April 2001, he started his footballing journey in the youth system of Mexican club Cruz Azul.

"He made his first team debut for Los Celestes in August 2017 and scored 21 goals in 105 appearances for the club, winning one Copa MX and one Supercopa MX. In the summer of 2022, he joined Feyenoord, with whom he made 105 appearances and scored 65 goals. He added to his trophy cabinet in the Netherlands: one Eredivisie title, one KNVB Cup and one Johan Cruyff Shield.

"Santiago made his debut for Mexico in October 2021. To date, he has made 32 appearances and scored four goals for El Tri. Gimenez will wear the number 7 shirt."

Conceicao was looking for a new striker after the club decided to part ways with Morata, after signing him in the summer 2024 from Atletico Madrid. Gimenez was already on AC Milan's radar in the summer, but then the club opted to sign the Spanish striker, as RedBird advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed before the Derby della Madonnina was played on Sunday.

It was a busy last week of the transfer window for AC Milan who decided to make major changes in their attacking corps, as Morata left and Noah Okafor is close to joining Napoli as the Rossoneri are also working to sign Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season. Kyle Walker also joined the Italian team this winter, while former captain Davide Calabria left AC Milan and joined Bologna. After a disappointing first part of the season, Conceicao and AC Milan wanted to make some big changes in January.