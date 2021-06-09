New York City FC have secured Santiago Rodriguez on loan from Montevideo City Torque until December 2022.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder will take one of the Major League Soccer outfit's available international slots.

Rodriguez was signed before the league's primary Transfer Window closed on June 1 and will be added to NYCFC's MLS roster pending his P-1 visa.

"I am very happy to join my new family in New York City and everyone has made me feel at home since I arrived," said Rodriguez of the move. "I am very excited to start playing and I already feel the support from the NYCFC fans.

"I have a competitive mentality while never losing the joy of playing, and I am ready to help achieve big things for this Club."

Rodriguez has represented Uruguay up until under-23 level and started out with Club Nacional de Football before joining CFG with Montevideo City Torque with 13 goals and 16 assists from 61 appearances a club level in his home country.

The exciting youngster caught the eye in his 11 Copa Libertadores outings with Nacional and six Copa Sudamericana appearances with Montevideo City Torque in this season's Copa Sudamericana.

"We are delighted to finalize the acquisition of Santiago before the close of the first transfer window," said NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee. "He is a dynamic, mobile and impactful player who can play in multiple positions in the attacking area of the field.

"He has already played a lot of senior football domestically and internationally both at club level in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana and for Uruguay's youth national teams, including at the U-20 World Cup.

"Santiago is another exciting, young addition to our team and someone who will help us compete for trophies."

Rodriguez recognized that Lee played a key role in his decision to join and told Luis Miguel Echegaray exclusively that he was made to feel wanted.

"I felt the offer was very good for me and for my club -- Nacional," he said. "After talking with David, who really wanted me to come and worked hard to make it happen, that grabbed my attention. He made me feel important and that, more than anything, is why I came."

For more of Echegaray's conversation with Rodriguez make sure to check out the ¡Qué Golazo! YouTube channel where you can find interviews, previews recaps and more. And make sure to follow the ¡Qué Golazo! podcast for your daily dose of everything you need to know about the world of soccer.

Uruguay reached the round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA under-20 World Cup and Rodriguez played a key role with youth international teammate Nicolas Acevedo already part of the NYCFC setup.

"We are excited to add an attacking midfielder of Santiago's quality into our team," said head coach Ronny Deila. "He is a player that knows how to create chances for his teammates as well as for himself.

"His goal scoring and assist record in Uruguay is impressive for a 21-year-old and he is excited to be here in New York. We now have a lot of talent and depth in the attacking third of the pitch and it is good to have everyone with us as we prepare for the MLS season to restart later this month."

Rodriguez hopes that his move to MLS with NYCFC will result in international recognition and he is looking at LAFC's Diego Rossi as an example to follow in the U.S.

"It would be incredible, a dream, to be with the seniors and the Maestro (Oscar Tabarez)," Rodriguez said exclusively to CBS Sports. "I will work hard to make it happen. I am sure that when it happens, it will come at the right time and I will make the most of it.

"We (he and Rossi) were in the same under-23 team for the Olympic qualifiers. I did not know him until then and I thought he was a great guy, professional, and a very good player who has done great things with his team here. It has not gone unnoticed. I will try to do as much, or more, for NYCFC."

NYCFC are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with three wins from their opening seven matches and South American pair Jesus Medina and Valentin Castellano have nine goals between them.

"To be champions," said Rodriguez on his ambitions walking into the club. "We have hungry players and the team is entertaining and enjoyable from what I have seen on TV. I am excited and ready to play to win titles."