Santos host Boca Juniors in the second Copa Libertadores semi-final with the tie poised at 0-0 after the opening leg last week in Buenos Aires. The Argentines are six-time winners and five-time runners-up while Santos has three titles themselves and were also once beaten finalists.

Both are in decent Libertadores form with only one defeat each all edition and Santos come into this one off the back of a 5-1 aggregate success against Gremio.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

Santos: A 1-0 win away at Sao Paulo was ideal preparation for the Brazilians coming into this one as they need to score but also ensure that Boca do not to qualify for the final.

Overall, Santos have not been in their best form of late with just one win from their last five domestically. However, they are unbeaten in their last three across all competitions with just one goal conceded.

Boca: The mission is simple for Boca: win in Brazil. Like River, they are away after missing their chance to take advantage at home in the opener, but they are much better off than their fierce rivals in terms of the score.

Six matches unbeaten across all competitions is good going and Boca have kept three clean sheets to Santos' two in that time. However, Boca's only Libertadores loss this edition came away -- even if Santos' only defeat came at home.

Prediction

Boca to edge this one and reach their 12th final for a shot at a record-equalling seventh title with Independiente. Pick: Santos 1-2 Boca.