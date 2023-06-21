Santos are set to host Corinthians in a battle to climb the Brazilian Serie A table on Wednesday on Paramount+. Both teams are struggling to find their footing through the first 10 matches of the season, with Santos sitting in 13th place and Corinthians sitting in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone. Santos enter Wednesday's match following a scoreless draw against Coritiba, while Corinthians are coming off of a 1-1 draw in domestic play against Cuiaba. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Estádio Urbano Caldeira in Santos, Brazil, is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Santos vs. Corinthians odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Santos as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Corinthians the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5.

How to watch Corinthians vs. Santos

Santos vs. Corinthians date: Wednesday, June 21

Santos vs. Corinthians time: 7 p.m. ET

Santos vs. Corinthians live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Brazilian Serie A picks for Corinthians vs. Santos

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 139-109-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 36 units for his followers.

For Santos vs. Corinthians, Eimer is picking BTTS (both teams to score): No for a -150 payout. The expert notes that these teams typically engage in low-scoring matches, which is why he wouldn't be surprised if one of them didn't find the back of the net in Wednesday's match. In fact, "both teams to score" has only hit once and Under 1.5 goals has hit three times over the last five matches between these teams.

Eimer also acknowledges that Santos has a defensive playing style tailored to grinding their opponents down, which also contributes to low-scoring games.



"Looking at their last eight games across all competition, Santos have had five of those matches end in a draw and three of those games end in a painful 0-0 decision," Eimer told SportsLine.

