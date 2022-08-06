Two busy Brazilian Serie A teams take a break from their packed tournament schedules as Sao Paulo FC hosts CR Flamengo RJ in league play Saturday on Paramount+. Sao Paulo has gained a reputation this season for having the most draws in the league, but enters Saturday's match after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Athetlico-PR in domestic play last weekend. Meanwhile, Flamengo continues its astounding rebound after a poor start to the season and is looking for a fifth straight win in Brazilian Serie A. Both sides are also coming off of tournament games, with Sao Paulo defeating Ceara 1-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter-final and Flamengo dominating Corinthians 2-0 in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinal. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Sao Paulo vs. Flamengo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the +118 favorite (risk $100 to win $118) on the 90-minute money line. Sao Paulo is the +210 underdog, while a draw is priced at +215.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs. Flamengo

Sao Paulo vs. Flamengo date: Saturday, August 6

Sao Paulo vs. Flamengo time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo vs. Flamengo live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Sao Paulo vs. Flamengo

Before tuning into Saturday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Sao Paulo vs. Flamengo, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -125 payout (risk $125 to win $100). The expert explains the difficulty of betting on this game because both teams are so busy with tournament play. Flamengo has a Libertadores game on Tuesday and Sao Paulo has a Copa Sudamericana game on Wednesday, so it is very likely both sides rest many of their starting 11 so they will be fresh for their league games.



Eimer notes, however, that Saturday's league match is not a throwaway game. While tournament play steals the spotlight because it brings higher pay and club value, domestic play is still important at this point in the Brazilian Serie A season. Saturday's league match will be particularly important for Flamengo, which sits just one point out of the top four on the table.

"The top four spots on the table are what are most important in Serie A, as finishing top four gives you an automatic qualifier to the next seasons Libertadores," Eimer told SportsLine. "Flamengo looks to find a balance between resting players to prep for the second leg [against Corinthians], and also grabbing important points here to sneak up to the top four of the table." Stream the match now here.

