Brazilian Serie A resumes with an exciting Sunday match between Sao Paulo FC and Fluminense FC on Paramount+. The visiting Fluminense club has been on fire, winning six straight matches across all competitions and is coming off a 3-0 victory against Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil Round of 16. Meanwhile, host Sao Paulo is looking to get a winning streak going and stay high on the Brazilian Serie A table. It enters Sunday's match following a 0-0 draw against Atletico Mineiro last weekend. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Sao Paulo vs. Fluminense odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sao Paulo as the +111 favorite (risk $100 to win $111) on the 90-minute money line. Fluminense is the +240 underdog, while a draw is priced at +200.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs. Fluminense

Sao Paulo vs. Fluminense date: Sunday, July 17

Sao Paulo vs. Fluminense time: 3 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo vs. Fluminense live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Sao Paulo vs. Fluminense

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Sao Paulo vs. Fluminense, Eimer is picking both teams to score, a bet that returns +105 at Caesars.

Both sides are coming off impressive Copa victories, and Eimer sees that success translating to the scoreboard. He notes that Sao Paulo has "had no trouble" scoring recently, but its flaw has been mediocre defensive play. Fluminense, meanwhile, has found the net 22 times in 16 games this season.

"We should expect a very well fought and cagey match here, with a 1-1 final score looming like a real possibility," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

