The Brazilian Serie A schedule is serving up what could be a high-scoring affair when Sao Paulo FC hosts Goias EC on Saturday on Paramount+. Sao Paulo sits comfortably in the No. 10 spot on the Brazilian Serie A table while continuing to be a high-scoring team. It also has the most draws in the league with 10 and enters Saturday's contest on a three-game draw streak, most recently tying 3-3 against Internacional on Wednesday. The visiting Goias club also has no problem scoring goals, but is struggling to find consistency at the halfway point of the season. It enters Saturday's match on the heels of a tough 3-2 loss to Fluminense and will look to strike early against Sao Paulo. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from from Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Sao Paulo vs. Goias odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sao Paulo as the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Goias is the +600 underdog, while a draw is +280.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs. Goias

Sao Paulo vs. Goias date: Saturday, July 23

Sao Paulo vs. Goias time: 6 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo vs. Goias live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Sao Paulo vs. Goias

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Sao Paulo vs. Goias, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a +110 payout. Both sides have averaged 2.47 goals per game over 32 total meetings, and with both teams scoring freely right now the expert believes both sides will find the back of the net.

The expert notes that part of the reason Sao Paulo has so many draws on the season is that it scores early, but its defense takes its foot off the gas and doesn't buckle back down until the opposition ties up the score. That style of play should open up the door on Saturday for Goias, which will likely play with added urgency since it sits just three points above the relegation zone on the Brazilian Serie A table.

"I've watched a good amount of Goias games this year, and this team has the potential to get things together, and a result against a Sao Paulo side would do wonders for morale," Eimer told SportsLine. "They'll have their hands full, and I expect both teams to play this match like their last one, coming out swinging and goals flowing freely across the pitch." Stream the match now here.

