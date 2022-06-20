Two Brazilian giants will go head-to-head on Monday when fifth-place Sao Paulo hosts first-place Palmeiras in Brazil Serie A action. Sao Paulo is in the hunt to earn a Copa Libertadores spot after finishing 13th in league play last season, while Palmeiras is in the hunt for its 11th Serie A title this season. It should be an exciting matchup between two teams with major aspirations and will feature the next generation of Brazilian stars. You can see what happens on Monday when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Palmeiras as the +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras odds. Sao Paulo the +195 underdog and a draw is priced at +215. The over-under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras

Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras date: Monday, June 20

Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras time: 7 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras streaming: Paramount+

Brasileiro Serie A picks for Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -110 odds. Palmeiras has been the dominant force in Brazilian Serie A this season, but it is coming off a somewhat lackluster performance against Atletico Goianiense last Thursday in which it conceded a pair of goals to a squad that sits 17th in the Brazilian Serie A table. That included a goal conceded while playing with a man advantage.

Palmeiras still proved to be incredibly dangerous going forward, scoring four times in that match and scoring multiple goals in 12 of the 18 matches it has played across all competitions thus far. However, that playing style also leaves the side susceptible to counterattacks, and an inspired Sao Paulo squad playing at home should be able to take advantage.

Sao Paulo hasn't lost a match at home in league play and only been kept off the scoreboard once in 12 league matches this season. Eimer expects Palmeiras to apply plenty of pressure and continue its impressive scoring run but for Sao Paulo to get on the board as well.

