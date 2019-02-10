Sarri says to ask Chelsea about his future after historic loss to Manchester City

Whether Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri remains in charge of the club in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but it's safe to say Sunday wasn't a good day. A Sergio Aguero hat trick led City to a massive 6-0 win over Chelsea, handing the Blues their worst loss in league history.

After the match, Sarri appeared to ignore City coach Pep Guardiola and then had some strong words in his press conference.

Here's the moment with Pep:

Maurizio Sarri went down the tunnel without shaking Pep Guardiola's hand. pic.twitter.com/glpR6IqCRg — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 10, 2019

Then when it came time to talk, Sarri had no explanation for what happened. His team was flying high in the league and looked like a lock for the top four, but recent results have been concerning. A 4-0 loss to Bournemouth just over a week ago, and then what happened on Sunday appears to have caused quite a bit of pressure.

"At the moment I am not able to explain," he said, per Sky Sports.

"We made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents. They played fantastic football and we made a lot of mistakes. We wanted to press them at the beginning of the action but the plan was completely ruined because we concede after three minutes."

That was Chelsea's most lopsided loss since Jan. 30, 2019. #CFC #ChelseaFC — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) February 10, 2019

"It is right. I am in charge of the team so it is right [that I face pressure]. You will have to ask the club [if there will be discussions about my future]," Sarri said.

The Italian manager is in his first season and has Chelsea close to the top four, still alive in the Europa League, alive in the FA Cup and in the League Cup final. But how they lost to City and Bournemouth has been completely against Sarri's style of play where you pressure well, show patience on the ball and use speed in attack combined with quick passes. The team has lacked conviction in some of the recent matches, and that has put the team in a tough spot in the league: outside of the top four. It's still early for the club to considering pulling the plug, but if the top-four gap increases, then anything could happen.

