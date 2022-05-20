AC Milan can win the scudetto for the first time in 11 years on Sunday. With a two-point cushion and by virtue of their head-to-head tiebreaker over Inter Milan, all they have to do is ensure they don't lose against Sassuolo. A tie or a win away from home is all they need in what will prove to be the most important 90 minutes the Rossoneri will have played all season.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 15 Serie A matches, with 10 wins and have outscored opponents 19-5 in that span. However, Milan have not beaten Sassuolo since 2020, with back-to-back losses dating back to last season. Sassuolo have never defeated Milan three consecutive times and have not swept the Rossoneri in top flight since the 2014-15 season.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 22 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mapei Stadium -- Reggio Emilia, Italy

TV: Golazo Show on CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Sassuolo +600; Draw +380; AC Milan -235 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.





Team news

Sassuolo: Sassuolo have conceded a goal in each of their last 15 home Serie A games (26 goals in total), which is their longest ever such streak in the top flight. Only Inter (320) have attempted more shots than Sassuolo (299) and AC Milan (296) in the second half of this season. The Neroverdi are also third for goals scored in this period with 34, behind only Napoli and Lazio, but have also conceded the third-most goals over that span (32, fewer than only Venezia and Empoli).

AC Milan: AC Milan have picked up 83 points in Serie A this season, their highest total in the three-points-per-win era (excluding 2005-06 when they were hit with a deduction). The Rossoneri could reach the 26-win threshold in Serie A play for just the fourth time in club history (2005-06, 1950-51 and 1949-50). AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in 17 matches in Serie A this season; the last league season in which they had more clean sheets was in 2011-12 (18).

Prediction

The wait is over and AC Milan will not pass up on the chance of hoisting the Serie A title, especially when all they need is at least a draw to clinch the scudetto. Pick: AC Milan 2, Sassuolo 0.