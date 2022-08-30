Through their first three games, AC Milan have scored seven times in Italian Serie A, good for second-highest mark in the league. Those seven goals have been scored by six different players, with Croatian attacker Ante Rebic the only player to have scored twice. The Rossoneri look to continue their strong start on Paramount+ against Sassuolo, which gave up three goals in its season-opening loss to Juventus, and have conceded five times through their first three games. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest AC Milan vs. Sassuolo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +450 underdog. A draw is priced at +325 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 52-28 in his last 80 picks, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For AC Milan vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is backing Milan to win on the money line for a -175 payout. Sassuolo scored a respectable 64 goals last season, but gave up 66. The club didn't do much to help its cause after two of its leading scorers from 2021-22 are no longer with the team. Gianluca Scamacca (16 goals) was transferred to West Ham, while Giacomo Raspadori (10 goals) was loaned to Napoli after the start of this season. Meanwhile, Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli has the worst save percentage in Serie A, at 40% through three games.

Both sides played a match on Saturday, as Milan took a 2-0 win against Bologna, and Sassuolo battled to a 2-2 draw at Spezia. With each club having to jump right into another match on Tuesday, Sutton believes that depth will play a role in the result. Rebic has been ruled out for the match (back soreness), but Milan has firepower to spare.

"Since this is such a quick turnaround, I'm giving the edge to AC Milan in this match," Sutton told SportsLine. "AC Milan's squad depth is far more experienced and talented than Sassuolo and I expect the road team to collect all three points on Tuesday."

