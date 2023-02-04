Serie A returns to action on Saturday only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Sassuolo

@ Current Records: Atalanta 11-5-4; Sassuolo 5-5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Stadio Città del Tricolore TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Sassuolo are 1-8 against Atalanta since September of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Sassuolo will look to defend their home turf against Atalanta at Stadio Città del Tricolore. Atalanta are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Sassuolo this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Sassuolo have had a rough go of it against AC Milan in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them. Sassuolo made easy work of AC Milan on Sunday and carried off a 5-2 win. Followers of Sassuolo probably expected little less of the team in a season in which they have collected two blowout victories.

Atalanta's win on Saturday was just another feather in their cap since they won the last time they played, too. Atalanta walked away with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Sassuolo were close but no cigar back in October of 2022 and fell 2-1 to Atalanta. Can Sassuolo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atalanta are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -105 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

