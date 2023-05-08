Bologna has scored goals in their last seven matches, but have only notched two wins during that stretch. On Monday on Paramount+, they will take on a Sassuolo side that has lost three of their last five games and given up seven total goals in those losses. Bologna has won two of the last three meetings between the two clubs, but will be the visiting side on Monday. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (offer expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from Maipei Stadium in Reggio Emilia is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Sassuolo vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sassuolo as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. Bologna

Sassuolo vs. Bologna date: Monday, May 8

Sassuolo vs. Bologna time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sassuolo vs. Bologna live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Sassuolo vs. Bologna, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -130 odds. Sandwiched between two 3-0 Bologna wins in their last three meetings, Sassuolo came away with a 3-1 win last May. The case for Bologna scoring is straightforward: They have scored against Sassuolo in every match since the 2015-16 season and have scored in their last seven outings overall.

Although Sassuolo have been held scoreless in two of their last three Serie A matches, they also had a seven-game run in which they scored 12 total goals against opponents. Bologna have given up the second-most penalty kicks this season (nine), while Sassuolo have the second-highest goals allowed per 90 minute rate in Serie A (1.48). Sassuolo are ahead of Bologna in shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, with 23 to Bologna's 22.33, so scoring chances for both teams should be plentiful. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".