Sassuolo and Fiorentina will face off one last time as the 2023 Italian Serie A season winds down on Friday on Paramount+. Vincenzo Italiano's men have won two of their last three league matches, but also have the 2023 Europa Conference League final against West Ham on their minds. Meanwhile, Sassuolo are winless over their last five league matches and likely want to end the season with a victory in front of their home crowd. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sassuolo as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina as the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week when you sign up here..

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina date: Friday, June 2

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Italian Serie A picks for Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is picking Sassuolo (draw no bet) for a -115 payout. The expert notes that Italiano may not roll out his best starting XI since Fiorentina plays the Europa Conference League final less than a week after Friday's match. But Sutton also points to how well Sassuolo has played on home soil.

Sassuolo have won four of their last seven Serie A matches at home and eight of 12 home matches overall this season. Not to mention that Sassuolo have won their last two home games against Fiorentina going back to 2021.

"With Fiorentina looking ahead and Sassuolo playing on home soil, I give the slight edge to Sassuolo in this match," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.