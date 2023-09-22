Juventus have started off the 2023-24 season with three wins and one draw in the first four games. A solid start that put the side coached by Massimiliano Allegri in second place, behind only Inter, who won all of their opening four clashes. Sassuolo, on the other hand, have struggled a bit and only recorded one win and three defeats, conceding nine goals. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 23 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23 | 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Mapei Stadium -- Reggio Emilia, Italy

Mapei Stadium -- Reggio Emilia, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sassuolo +330; Draw: +270; Juventus -127

Team news

Sassuolo: Coach Alessio Dionisi is cal to make an impact with his choices against Juventus, after Sassuolo only scored three points in the first four clashes. The Neroverdi won against Hellas Verona, but then lost to Frosinone on the last matchday.

Potential Sassuolo XI: Cragno; Toljan, Erlic, Ruan Tressoldi, Vina; Boloca, Matheus Henrique, Thorsvedt; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente.

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri is expected to make a few changes, despite the good start of the season. American international Timothy Weah should start as right winger instead of Weston McKennie, while Andrea Cambiaso should start on the other side of the 3-5-2, replacing Filip Kostic.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Prediction

Juventus started well and there is no reason to think that they won't win against Sassuolo on Saturday. Pick: Juventus 3, Sassuolo 1.