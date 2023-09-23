Two teams on opposite ends of the Italian Serie A table will face off Saturday as Juventus visit Sassuolo for a matinee showdown on Paramount+. The Bianconeri are sit second in the table after notching three wins and one draw in their first four league matches. Meanwhile, Sassuolo have just one win on the season and found themselves in the relegation zone early in the 2023-24 campaign. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy is set for Noon ET on Saturday. The latest Sassuolo vs. Juventus odds list Juventus as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Sassuolo vs. Juventus date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Sassuolo vs. Juventus time: Noon ET

Sassuolo vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Sassuolo vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Juventus to score over 1.5 goals for a -125 payout. Juventus have scored two or more goals in three of their four fixtures this season and are coming off of a 3-1 win against Lazio. That could spell danger for a Sassuolo side that has already conceded nine goals this season, which is tied for second most in Serie A.

The visitors also have a leg up given their recent history against Saturday's opponent. "Juventus have also notched at least two goals in three of their last four meetings against Sassuolo, a trend I see continuing on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.