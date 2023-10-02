Serie A returns to action on Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Sassuolo

Current Records: Monza 1-3-2, Sassuolo 3-0-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Stadio Città del Tricolore Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Sassuolo will be playing at home against Monza at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Città del Tricolore. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Sassuolo will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Sassuolo faced off against Inter for the first time this season, and the Black and Greens walked away the winners. They beat Inter by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal Sassuolo scored came from Domenico Berardi in minute 63.

Meanwhile, Monza's last matchup on Thursday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Monza and Bologna ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. That draw made it three straight for Monza.

Sassuolo has been performing well recently and they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 3-0-3 record this season. It's not like the team was facing easy opposition over that stretch either, as it included 5-0-1 Inter and 2-1-1 Frosinone (Sassuolo's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 70.6% over those games). Meanwhile, Monza's draw on Thursday left them with a 1-3-2 record.

Sassuolo couldn't quite finish off Monza when the teams last played back in May and fell 2-1. Can Sassuolo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sassuolo is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +121 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Monza won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Sassuolo.