League-leaders Napoli will visit Sassuolo for an Italian Serie A showdown on Friday on Paramount+. The Blues continue their reign over Serie A, outscoring their last four opponents 10-1. Meanwhile, Sassuolo are searching for consistency after tallying two wins and two draws over their last four matches, entering Friday's match on the heels of a 2-2 draw against Udinese. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Sassuolo vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +430 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Napoli vs. Sassuolo

Sassuolo vs. Napoli date: Friday, February 17

Sassuolo vs. Napoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sassuolo vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Sassuolo vs. Napoli, Sutton is picking Napoli to win for a -175 payout. The expert goes so far as to suggest that Napoli are the best team in Europe right now, with an offense that has scored 54 goals in 22 domestic matches and a defense that has kept a clean sheet in four of their last six games.

While the price seems high, Sassuolo have lost two of their last three home games, so Victor Osimhen and company shouldn't have trouble jumping on the home team and taking all three points on the road.

"Napoli have a Champions League knockout tie on Tuesday, so they'll want to play well in this match and build on their confidence ahead of their road tilt against Eintracht Frankfurt," Sutton told SportsLine. "Napoli to win to nil (+155) is enticing, but if they establish a commanding lead in the first 60 minutes, I could see Luciano Spalletti pulling some of his best players for rest ahead of their UCL match." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

