The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final round of group play at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The two teams are still eligible to advance out of the group with different scenarios. Saudi Arabia are currently in third place with three points, while Mexico is in last place with one point. Both teams will enter the match in a must-win mindset, as three points and some added help during Poland vs. Argentina is the path forward to the round of 16.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, November 30 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, November 30 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Lusail Stadium -- Qatar

: Lusail Stadium -- Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Saudi Arabia +380; Draw +280; Mexico -145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's opening group win over Argentina has helped set the stage for a chaotic finish to Group C. Three points would secure a spot in the round of 16, and draw is only favorable if Poland defeat Argentina by three goals. A place in knockout rounds would be only the second time for the country after an appearance in 1994. Head coach Hervé Renard has been forced into adjustments for this game after midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki picked up his second yellow card in the loss to Poland. That means it could be an opportunity for Nawad Al-Abed or Ali Al-Hassan to step up in position.

Mexico: Tata Martino's group are starring down the barrel of elimination and Mexico's worst World Cup finish in decades. The team has reached the knockout rounds in seven consecutive World Cup tournaments. That streak is in danger of ending and a lack of goal scoring will be partially to blame. The team is scoreless in two previous group matches and faces a must-win scenario against Saudi Arabia. Hirving Lozano has been making the runs while Alexi Vega has been lurking in support, but to zero results in goal. Raul Jimenez was added as an attacking option while still nursing an injury and there is no more time to waste for El Tri, they need meaningful minutes out of the forward.

Prediction

Both teams will be on the hunt for all three points and that will lead to some exciting open action between them. Mexico will finally score at the World Cup but it will be too little and too late. Pick: Mexico 2, Saudi Arabia 1