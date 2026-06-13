Scotland vs. Haiti odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

World Cup Group H action gets underway Saturday with a matchup between Scotland and Haiti. Scotland are making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, while Haiti are making their first-ever trip to the tournament after a memorable qualifying campaign. Scotland are grouped alongside Brazil and Morocco in what is widely considered one of the tournament's toughest groups.

Kickoff for Haiti vs. Scotland is 9 p.m. ET. The latest Haiti vs. Scotland odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Scotland at -195 on the 90-minute money line, with Haiti at +500 and a draw at +350. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Haiti vs. Scotland picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Haiti vs. Scotland predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Haiti vs. Scotland and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Scotland vs. Haiti:

Haiti vs. Scotland 90-minute money line Scotland -195, Haiti +500, Draw +350 Haiti vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 goals (Over -158, Under +128) Haiti vs. Scotland spread: Scotland -1.5 (+142) Haiti vs. Scotland picks: See picks at SportsLine Haiti vs. Scotland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Haiti vs. Scotland predictions

After examining Haiti vs. Scotland from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 goals (-158). Scotland had a stellar qualifying campaign, topping their group with an unbeaten record and scoring 13 goals in six matches, including a 4-2 win over Denmark. "Scotland's players will be in fine spirits after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998," Green said. "They did well to beat Denmark and Greece in their qualifying group, as both of those teams are stacked with quality players."

Haiti, meanwhile, are making their first-ever World Cup appearance after an extraordinary qualifying journey. They were forced to play all of their home matches in Curaçao due to gang violence back home, yet still managed to qualify by topping a group that included Honduras and Costa Rica. Haiti do have some attacking quality, led by Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, who gives them a genuine goal threat up front, and Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. See Green's best bets for Haiti vs. Scotland at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Haiti vs. Scotland at FanDuel here:

How to make Haiti vs. Scotland picks

After studying Haiti vs. Scotland from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Haiti vs. Scotland? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Haiti vs. Scotland, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.