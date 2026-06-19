Scotland vs. Morocco odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 18-9 run

The 2026 World Cup continues Friday with an important Group C matchup between Scotland and Morocco. An early goal from John McGinn was the difference in Scotland's win over Haiti in their opener. Morocco, meanwhile, posted an impressive result as they earned a point against Brazil with a draw in their opener as they look for another deep run after making the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup. A win would position either side extremely well to advance to the knockout round.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass. The latest Scotland vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Morocco at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Scotland at +450 and a draw at +260. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Scotland vs. Morocco picks, check out the Morocco vs. Scotland predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also 18-9-2 (+410) on his World Cup picks entering Friday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Morocco vs. Scotland and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Scotland vs. Morocco:

Morocco vs. Scotland 90-minute money line Morocco -150, Scotland +490, Draw +260 Morocco vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 goals Morocco vs. Scotland spread: Morocco -1.5 (+220) Morocco vs. Scotland picks: See picks at SportsLine Morocco vs. Scotland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Morocco vs. Scotland predictions

After examining Scotland vs. Morocco from every angle, Eimer is going Under 2.5 total goals (-154). Both teams scored just once in their opener, while Scotland also managed to keep a clean sheet. Eimer notes that Scotland looked gassed towards the end of their match with Haiti, and he is a bit skeptical that they're ready to put a ton of sustained pressure on a side as strong as Morocco.

Morocco's relentless style could grind Scotland down and keep the scoring to a minimum overall, making the Under the value pick in this one. See Eimer's best bets for Scotland vs. Morocco at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Scotland vs. Morocco at FanDuel here:

How to make Morocco vs. Scotland picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two best bets that you absolutely need to see, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Scotland vs. Morocco? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Scotland vs. Morocco, all from expert on an 18-9 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.