Scotland vs. Brazil live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

The knockout round puzzle is coming together during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as group stage play enters the final stretch. Scotland and Brazil will square off in a Group C battle at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where first place is still up for grabs.

After celebrating their first World Cup win since 1990, Scotland's good vibes meter is trending towards nervous as they stare down the barrel of a winner-takes-all type of finale against Brazil. The Tartan Army suffered a 1-0 loss against Morocco last week, conceding one of the fastest World Cup goals ever (71 seconds), and it knocked them down into third place in Group C. With only eight of the best third-place teams guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds, Scotland, at the very least, will want to scrape a point on Matchday 3.

Standing in the way are Brazil, which got off to a slow start with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, but responded with a dominant 3-0 victory against Haiti last week. They might need to get things done without a key player as Raphinha is officially out with a hamstring injury. The squad could get a boost from Neymar, who missed the first two group matches managing a calf sprain. He'll be available despite questions around how he'll be utilized, if at all.

How to watch Scotland vs. Brazil

Date: Wednesday, June 25 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Scotland +600 | Draw +320 | Brazil -210

Scotland vs. Brazil predicted starting lineups

Scotland: Angus Gunn; Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Scott McTominay; Ben Gannon Doak, Che Adams, John McGinn

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Rayan, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha

Scotland vs. Brazil pick, prediction

While the injury bug is biting Brazil, the team has too much talent to drop a high-stakes game. It won't be easy against an eager Scotland, but while the Tartan Army have shown they're difficult to score against, Brazil have shown they can eventually find the breakthrough. Pick: Scotland 0, Brazil 2

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.