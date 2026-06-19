Scotland vs. Morocco live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Matchday 2 at the 2026 World Cup rolls on with Group C play as Scotland lead the group with three points and meet a tough opponent in Morocco. A win for either side would see them take control of the group.

Scotland are coming off a 1-0 win in their World Cup opener, thanks to a goal from John McGinn in the 28th minute against Haiti. Standing in their way of control of the group is Morocco, who are coming off a 1-1 draw against Brazil. Morocco forward Ismael Saibari led the Atlas Lions counterattack against Brazil, though it'll be a different test against Scotland in Boston.

Morocco's known for their disciplined organization and shape, with Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi pushing higher in the attack. How they manage Scotland's own pragmatic style will also be a key point of the game. Picking up a big three points on opening day was step one, but a statement against the 2022 World Cup semifinalists by the Tartan Army would be considered a big upset.

Here's what to know about the upcoming game:

How to watch Scotland vs. Morocco

Date: Friday, June 19 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Scotland +450; Draw +250; Morocco -145

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Scotland vs. Morocco predicted starting lineups

Scotland: Angus Gunn; Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andrew Robertson; Ben Gannon Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn; Che Adams, Lawrence Shankland

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari

Scotland vs. Morocco pick, prediction

This one might come down to whoever has the better individual quality on the counterattacks. If Scotland power through on set pieces, that could be an X-factor, but Morocco might have the edge on Matchday 2 in recent experience. Whoever scores first might take this one. Pick: Scotland 1, Morocco 2

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

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