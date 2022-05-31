Ukraine takes on Scotland this Wednesday in what will be an emotionally charged FIFA World Cup qualification playoff clash at Hampden Park. In action for the first time since Russia's invasion, the Ukrainians have gathered their squad and will now attempt to overcome the Scots on home soil before the winner faces Wales for a spot in Qatar. Regardless of the result, the fact that Oleksandr Petrakov's men are here merits celebration.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jun. 1 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jun. 1 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: ESPN, TUDN | Live stream: FuboTV (get access now)

ESPN, TUDN | FuboTV (get access now) Odds: SCO +130; Draw +190; UKR +230 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Scotland: Steve Clarke's men drew both of their March friendlies but finished qualification strong with six consecutive wins although it was not enough to dislodge Denmark at the top of Group F. The Scottish are still riding the crest of a wave of positivity after their UEFA Euro 2020 outing, so expect Hampden Park to be lively.

Ukraine: Without an official match since last November, a 2-1 friendly victory over Borussia Monchengladbach is all the Ukrainians have been able to get in as far as preparation goes for this game. A series of club friendlies featuring the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, and Dynamo Kyiv have also taken place to prepare the players after they finished second to France in Group D.

Prediction

Pick: Scotland should make home advantage count in a narrow contest. This one could be decided by a single goal either way, but the Scots have the advantage at home and should be able to set up a clash with Wales. Make no mistake, though, Ukraine will be strong neutral favorites.