Scotland attempts to take another step toward ending a lengthy drought when it hosts Ukraine on Wednesday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying semifinal match. Scotland, which went 7-2-1 during the group stage, has not appeared in the World Cup since 1998. With a victory against Ukraine, it will set up a showdown with Wales on Sunday that will determine the fourth and final member in Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ukraine was unbeaten during the group stage, posting a pair of victories and six draws.

Kickoff at Hampden Park in Glasgow is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Scotland is the +128 favorite (risk $100 to win $128) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Scotland vs. Ukraine odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Ukraine is the +230 underdog. A 90-minute draw is listed at +195 and the over-under for total goals scored is 1.5. Before making any Ukraine vs. Scotland picks, you need to see what soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken a close look at Ukraine vs. Scotland and locked in his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Scotland vs. Ukraine:

Scotland vs. Ukraine spread: Scotland -0.5

Scotland vs. Ukraine over/under: 1.5 goals

Scotland vs. Ukraine money line: Scotland +128, Ukraine +230, Draw +195

SCO: The Scots recorded clean sheets in six of their seven group-stage victories

UKR: Five of the Ukrainians' eight group-stage matches were 1-1 finals

Why you should back Scotland

The Scots were strong defensively during the group stage, allowing a total of seven goals - and none over their final three matches. They improved offensively as well, netting two or more goals in three of their last four games after being limited to a total of two over their previous three contests. Scotland concluded group-stage play with a 2-0 victory against first-place Denmark, which handed the Scots their only loss earlier in the competition.

John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes share the team lead in scoring with four goals apiece, while fellow forward Che Adams has registered three. The 27-year-old McGinn also tallied in his last contest for Scotland, a 2-2 draw with Austria in an international friendly on March 29. Adams elevated his offensive play as the group stage came to a conclusion, scoring in each of the squad's last two matches - 2-0 victories against Moldova and Denmark.

Why you should back Ukraine

The Ukrainians also played solid defense during group-stage play as they permitted just eight goals over their eight games. They surrendered more than one goal just once and managed to come away with a 2-2 draw when they faced Kazakhstan on Sept. 1. Ukraine posted one of its two victories during the first round of qualifying in its final game, a 2-0 triumph over Bosnia and Herzegovina in November.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk scored their first goals of the competition in the victory, giving Ukraine eight different players with a tally. Roman Yaremchuk leads the way with three, including the winner in a 2-1 triumph over Finland in October. The 26-year-old winger spent the 2021-22 season with Benfica of Portugal's Primeira Liga and registered six goals in 23 matches.

How to make Ukraine vs. Scotland picks

Green has analyzed the Scotland vs. Ukraine matchup from all sides and has revealed two confident best bets and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Ukraine vs. Scotland picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins Ukraine vs. Scotland? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Scotland vs. Ukraine, all from the soccer expert who has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.