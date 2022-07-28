The Cinch Scottish Premiership opens this weekend, and you can follow all the action on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ throughout the season. Deposed champions and beaten UEFA Europa League finalists Rangers will be looking to claw back their title from bitter rivals Celtic while Heart of Midlothian will be looking to close the gap on the top two. It promises to be another absorbing season in Scotland.

Here is our pick of the matches, where you can watch them and more:

Livingston vs. Rangers

Date: Saturday, July 30 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: Tony Macaroni Arena -- Livingston, Scotland

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports app

Odds: Livingston +700; Draw +340; Rangers -250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Rangers have a tough start away at Livingston who finished last season with the fourth-best points tally in the league. Although Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men are firm favorites, they could be given a tough test on opening day as the seek a winning start.

Predictions: The Gers to get all three points, but narrowly and possibly by a single goal as they seek to immediately reclaim their crown from Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

Celtic vs. Aberdeen

Date: Sunday, July 31 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports app

Odds: Celtic -350; Draw +400; Aberdeen +1000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

The champions start their title defense at home and will fancy themselves to get off to a winning start against a Dons side which really struggled last season. Postecoglou's men will be aiming to repeat last term's feat and start to rival Rangers' recent impressive European outings so motivation will be high.

Predictions: A straightforward win for the hosts and likely by a few goals with home advantage making this the ideal way to kick-off a new term.