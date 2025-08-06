The English Championship returns on Friday when Birmingham City host Ipswich Town to kick off the season in England's second division. You can catch the action all season long on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network. The Championship is one of the most competitive second divisions, and it can produce some of the top talent in the world. Jude Bellingham might be the poster boyfor that path, his time at Birmingham City leading to first Borussia Dortmund and then Real Madrid. His brother, Jobe, is now following in his footsteps after spending last season at the now promoted Sunderland before making the Dortmund switch.

And, as Arsenal chase a Premier League title, another player made in the Championship will be central to everything that they do. Viktor Gyokeres experienced a breakout with Coventry City, featuring in 110 games for the club and scoring 41 goals and assisting 15 more in the Championship before getting a move to Sporting Club Portugal, where things truly took off. A well rounded player who can press, shoot, and make things happen with his feet, the Championship was where Gyokeres first found his game, and the league put him on the path to where he is today.

But if there's one Gyokeres, it then makes you wonder if another player like him may be currently hiding in the second division. One of the top candidates might have been Wilson Isidor, but he was promoted to the Premier League with Sunderland after scoring 12 goals in the Championship last season.

Let's take a look at a few other players who could excel and make the jump.

Borja Sainz, Norwich City

Scoring 18 goals last campaign, Borja Sainz really put things together as a left winger for Norwich City. Pushing everyone for the Golden Boot, that was his first double-digit scoring season of his career, but at only 24, it's a sign that things could be moving in a direction to take off as an inverted winger hybrid. Sainz also brings a strong work rate and is comfortable with the ball at his feet to help progress the ball and, more importantly, create his own chances out of nothing.

Consistency will be needed to prove that last season wasn't a flash in the pan, but it wouldn't be surprising if Sainz is someone who makes the jump to the next level sooner rather than later. Especially taking into account that Norwich City aren't a team who are among the favorites for promotion.

Tommy Conway, Middlesbrough

We're reaching a prototypical nine now, as big things will be expected from Tommy Conway this coming season. He registered 13 goals and one assist last season with Middlesbrough, but he's starting to become a consistent scorer at the level with 31 Championship goals and five assists in the past three seasons between Bristol City and Boro. The 23-year-old doesn't have the same work rate as others on the list, but with how strong his finishing has been, that can be looked past, especially since Conway does bring his passing into helping in the attack and the buildup.

On a different team, he could have higher assist numbers, but that's not needed with Boro where he is allowed to stay in the box and put the ball in the back of the net. Already a Scottish international, Conway is also gaining experience on the international stage that will only help him grow in the long run.

Finn Azaz, Middlesbrough

And here's why Conway doesn't have to worry about creating too many chances for others. Finn Azaz is much more of a pure midfielder than he is a forward, but that makes his 12 goals and 11 assists last campaign even more impressive. It may be Azaz's highest goal-scoring season so far, but assist wise, he's gotten it done in all of the EFL, rising from League Two all the way up to the Championship now. That rise and improvement in his game to meet the standard of a new level speaks volumes about what he could do if he jumped up another level.

Azaz is part of the reason why Boro are around +500 to get promoted this campaign, as he and Conway will make a formidable duo in the attack and could see both get a chance at the Premier League sooner than later, but if Rob Edwards isn't able to steer this team in the right direction after joining from Luton Town, watch out for players being poached.

Jack Rudoni, Coventry City

Possibly the most well rounded player to make this list, Jack Rudoni was a key figure in Coventry City's push for the playoffs last season and will have them in the mix for promotion again after his nine goals and 12 assists. Like Azaz, he's done it at different levels, but it took him a few seasons to get acclimated to the Championship after making the jump from League One. Now at 24, you never know what Rudoni is going to do. He's a strong passer but will also attack a team on the dribble if given space.

Without the ball, Rudoni will get involved in the team's defensive shape, helping cause turnovers in the center of the pitch. Already one of the top players in the Championship in terms of combined goals and assists, more growth will put Rudoni over the top. Already becoming a player who can't be ignored, the Englishman has game breaking talent.