Seattle Sounders advance to MLS Cup, upset No. 1 seed LAFC in Western Conference Final

For the third time in four years, the Seattle Sounders are going to be playing in MLS Cup. On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the Sounders stunned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference Final, winning 3-1 at LAFC as Raul Ruidiaz scored once in each half, with Nicolas Lodeiro scoring the winning goal.

After conceding three goals to the Los Angeles Galaxy in the last round, the LAFC defense wasn't up to the task again as the clinical Sounders bounced back from an early deficit to score twice five minutes. Seattle's defense, which conceded three to FC Dallas in the opening round, has conceded just one goal in the past 188 minutes of play.

After Eduard Atuesta put LAFC in the lead with a free-kick goal 17 minutes in, it was all Seattle. Ruidiaz drew level five minutes later, and then Lodeiro scored this fantastic strike in the 26th minute for what proved to be the winner:

Lodeiro puts Seattle ahead with this beauty 😯 pic.twitter.com/Qor7JeBaN8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

Then 64 minutes in, Ruidiaz got his second with another slick finish to double their lead:

LAFC had the chances to crawl back into it, but their accuracy in attack was way off, giving Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei little to do the rest of the way.

And what a statement it was from the visitors. They dug deep, held one of the best attacks the league has ever seen to just four shots on target and announced that they don't care who they play, just that they'll be ready.

The Sounders will now face the winner of Wednesday's Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC game, which starts at 8 p.m. and you can see on fuboTV (Try for free). If Toronto wins, MLS Cup will be played in Seattle. Atlanta will host the final if it wins.

MLS Cup is set for Nov. 10.