Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati: MLS match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

FC Cincinnati will get its first taste of Major League Soccer on Saturday night when they take on Seattle Sounders FC. FC Cincy will try to follow in the footsteps of LAFC, an expansion franchise in 2018. LAFC finished third in the Western Conference in their first year before losing to Real Salt Lake in the playoffs. Seattle will look to get off a solid start to the season and try to make the playoffs for the 11th straight year, which would set an MLS record.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

MLS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Date : Saturday, March 2



: Saturday, March 2 Time : 10 p.m. ET



: 10 p.m. ET Location : CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington



: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Seattle -170 / FC Cincy +450 / Draw +310

Storylines

Seattle Sounders FC: Seattle will look to carry over its dominance from the final half of the 2018 regular season. After a dismal start, it went 15-2-2 in the final 19 games, including a nine-game win streak in that span. For the first time 2012, Seattle will be without Clint Dempsey, one of the most decorated players in American history. The team still does have attacking midfielder, Nicolas Lodeiro, one of the best playmakers in MLS. He finished third in the league with 16 assists last season, and had eight goals on top of that.

FC Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati will play their first MLS match in one of the toughest environments in the league. Last year, LAFC was able to go into Seattle and come away with a 1-0 victory in their league debut. Some guys to keep an eye on will be Forrest Lasso and Emmanuel Ledesma, two USL All-League players in 2018 from FC Cincinnati who make the jump MLS.

Sounders FC vs. FC Cincy prediction

FC Cincinnati just does not have enough up top to put one away in Seattle, and it will take some time for the backline to develop chemistry.

Pick: Seattle (-170)