With the Club World Cup looming, the Seattle Sounders players aren't happy with the bonus shares that they'll receive for participating in the tournament. Prior to playing Minnesota United on Sunday, Sounders players warmed up in shirts that read "Club World Ca$h Grab" on the front and "Fair Share Now" on the back in protest for what their bonuses will be for taking part in the tournament. The Sounders will earn a minimum of $9.5 million for taking part in the tournament, a number that could rise if they are able to get any points in a tough Group B alongside Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer angrily addressed the team in the locker room following the match about the gesture. The Sounders also didn't conduct their normal media availability, instead choosing to stand in solidarity. The issue stems from the Major League Soccer collective bargaining agreement, which only allows MLS players to earn 50% of the money from outside tournaments, with a cap of $1 million to be shared among the team. While this is an increase from what it was previously much of that won't currently be available to players.

The Sounders took part in Concacaf Champions Cup play and will also take part in Leagues Cup, with the club receiving enough money that players would earn more than $1 million in bonuses. This comes while also playing quite a loaded schedule since they'll be active during MLS' summer break, and if they advance in the MLS Cup playoffs, the season may not end until November.

The current CBA was ratified prior to the prize money from this Club World Cup being a factor, which is why Sounders players argue that it's out of date. While there have yet to be similar protests from Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami, the other two MLS participants, their players are subject to the same restrictions.

What the Sounders are saying

Sounders captain and goalkeeper Stefan Frei spoke on the statement as the Sounders have taken this issue public.

"It's a shame that we're two weeks away and we have absolutely no clue," Frei said. "We tried avenues that were private, respectful. I think what we're asking for is something that's fair. We're not asking to make more than what I think FIFA thought would be fair to the players."

The CBA is in place until 2028, so any decision made would need to be made outside of that if players are to receive more funds, which is something that the MLS Players Association is advocating for. While the Sounders have participated in the Club World Cup before, this wasn't an issue then due to a smaller prize pool. That tournament only guaranteed the Sounders $500,000 for taking part in it, nine million less than what is on the line currently.

What the Players' Association is saying

"The MLSPA and all MLS players stand united with the Seattle Sounders players who tonight demanded a fair share of the FIFA Club World Cup prize money," the Players' Association said in a statement.

"FIFA's new tournament piles on to players' ever-increasing workload without regard to their physical well-being. In order to seize this additional calendar territory, FIFA had to commit historic amounts of prize money to secure club and player participation. As a result, MLS will receive an unprecedented financial windfall."

"Despite this windfall, the league has refused to allocate a fair percentage of those funds to the players themselves.

"For months, the players have privately and respectfully invited the league to discuss bonus terms, yet MLS has failed to bring forward a reasonable proposal. Instead of recognizing the players who have brought MLS to the global stage, the league - which routinely asks the (player association) to deviate from the (collective bargaining agreement) - is clinging to an out-of-date CBA provision and ignoring longstanding international standards on what players typically receive from FIFA prize money in global competitions.

"It is the players who make the game possible. It is the players who are lifting MLS up on the global stage. They expect to be treated fairly and with respect."

What's next?

Considering ownership and FIFA haven't weighed in on this issue, the Sounders and other MLS teams are set to play in the Club World Cup under the current structure. They aren't threatening not to take part in the tournament, which kicks off on June 14, but this will be an issue that continues and will also become a point that needs to be resolved when the CBA expires.