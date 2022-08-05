The Seattle Sounders will try to continue their push for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs when they take on Atlanta United on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Sounders (10-11-2), who won MLS' first Concacaf Champions League in May, enter the week in seventh place in the conference with 32 points. They are coming off a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas. Meanwhile, Atlanta (6-9-7) is in the midst of a disappointing season, sitting in 12th place in the East.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -102 favorite (risk $102 to win $100) in the latest Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Sounders the +260 underdog. A draw is priced at +260, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 114-85 in his last 199 soccer picks, returning more than $3,000 for $100 bettors.

Here are the MLS odds and betting lines for Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United:

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United spread: Atlanta -0.5 (-105)

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United over-under: 2.5 goals

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United money line: Atlanta -102, Sounders +260, Draw +260

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United picks: See picks here.

Why you should back Atlanta United

The Five Stripes face a Seattle side that has uncharacteristically struggled recently. The Sounders have lost four of their last six matches. They have been blanked three times over the stretch and have been outscored 8-4.

In addition, Atlanta has a slight rest advantage over Seattle. The Five Stripes last played on Saturday, earning a draw against Chicago. Meanwhile, the Sounders played on Tuesday night, beating FC Dallas, and must now travel across the country to play Atlanta.

Why you should back the Seattle Sounders

The Sounders have one of the best defenses in the league. Seattle has given up just 27 goals this season, which is the third fewest in the Western Conference and the sixth fewest in the league. Sounders goalkeepers rank third in MLS in save percentage (74.3), behind only Philadelphia and NYCFC.

In addition, Jordan Morris is having a solid comeback season. After missing much of last year with his second ACL injury, the 27-year-old forward has six goals and three assists in 19 games this season. For his efforts he has earned a spot in the MLS All-Star Game.

