The Seattle Sounders FC hope to get in the win column at home on Sunday as they host Charlotte FC in a must-see 2022 MLS match. Seattle has struggled in league play to start its 2022 campaign, and currently sits toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Sounders are also coming off a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids. Seattle will play host to a Charlotte club that has had its own issues to start the season but are coming off of a 2-1 win over Vancouver and sit in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table. With both clubs looking to get a winning streak going, this promises to be an MLS matchup you won't want to miss.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Seattle is the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Charlotte is a +525 underdog. A draw is priced at +300, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 92-68 in his last 160 soccer picks, returning over $2,600 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders.

Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders money line: Seattle -175, Charlotte +525, Draw +300

Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders spread: Seattle -0.5 (-170)

Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders over-under: 2.5 goals

Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders tickets: See tickets at StubHub

SEA: Won last home MLS game 3-1 over Minnesota

CHA: Has not won a game on the road this season

Why you should back Seattle Sounders

Despite getting off to a rocky start to the season, the Sounders still have plenty of time to turn things around. One thing going for them is that they won their last league game at home, and Sunday's match starts off a five-game homestand. If Seattle wants to turn things around, getting a home win on Sunday is a good start.



Seattle also welcomes back captain Nicolas Lodeiro, who missed the Sounders' last match because of the birth of his daughter. The attacking midfielder has two goals and three assists through six matches this season and is a key ingredient in Seattle's offense.

Why you should back Charlotte FC

A lot is being made out of Charlotte being one of seven MLS teams to not have a road win this season. But the Eastern Conference club did have a convincing 5-1 road victory over the Richmond Kickers in the U.S. Open Cup on May 11, so winning as an away team isn't completely out of the question.



Charlotte also has momentum coming out of their 2-1 win last weekend. In that game, Charlotte outshot the Whitecaps 18-11 while controlling 64 percent of possession and maintaining 84 percent pass accuracy. If Charlotte gets into a similar groove, it could be difficult for Seattle to contain them.

How to make Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC picks

Sutton has analyzed the Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders match from all sides. He's locked in a pair of strong best bets and he's only sharing those picks here.

So who wins Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC match, all from the soccer expert who is 92-68 in his last 160 soccer picks, and find out.