Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The Seattle Sounders hope they are just 90 minutes away from returning to the MLS Cup, while the Houston Dynamo visit the Emerald City for the Western Conference Championship second leg on Thursday trailing 2-0. Toronto FC awaits one of them for the league's biggest prize.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

That 2-0 lead for the Sounders is such a big cushion. You have to figure Seattle finds the net at home, as they've scored in every home game since May 6. They get more than one, win and set up a rematch with Toronto.

Seattle 2, Houston 0 (4-0 on aggregate)