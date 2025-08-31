Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday and can potentially lift the second trophy in their history, the first one since the 2023 Leagues Cup. Over the week, Lionel Messi scored a brace for Inter Miami in the 3-1 comeback against Orlando City at the Chase Stadium while Seattle won 2-0 against LA Galaxy on Wednesday, thanks to the goals scored by Pedro de la Vega and Osaze de Rosario in the other semifinal of the tournament. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Sunday, Aug. 31 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Aug. 31 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington Live stream: Apple TV

Apple TV Odds: Seattle Sounders +145; Inter Miami -183

Predicted lineup

Possible Seattle Sounders XI: Andrew Thomas; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Pedro De la Vega, Paul Rothrock; Jesus Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario.

Possible Inter Miami XI: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maxi Falcon, Jordi Alba; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

🏆 Leagues Cup 2025 Results -- Inter Miami

Date Opponent Result Stage Jul 30 Atlas 2–1 Win League Phase Aug 2 Necaxa 2–2 Draw (Won 5–4 on pens) League Phase Aug 6 Pumas UNAM 3–1 Win League Phase Aug 20 Tigres UANL 2–1 Win Quarterfinals Aug 27 Orlando City SC 3–1 Win Semifinals

Inter Miami's schedule

Leagues Cup final -- Sunday, Aug 31: Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders (8 p.m.)