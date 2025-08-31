Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami live stream: Where to watch Lionel Messi in all MLS Leagues Cup final
Inter Miami will try to win their second trophy ever on Sunday night
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday and can potentially lift the second trophy in their history, the first one since the 2023 Leagues Cup. Over the week, Lionel Messi scored a brace for Inter Miami in the 3-1 comeback against Orlando City at the Chase Stadium while Seattle won 2-0 against LA Galaxy on Wednesday, thanks to the goals scored by Pedro de la Vega and Osaze de Rosario in the other semifinal of the tournament. Here's what you need to know.
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami, odds
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- Live stream: Apple TV
- Odds: Seattle Sounders +145; Inter Miami -183
Predicted lineup
Possible Seattle Sounders XI: Andrew Thomas; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Pedro De la Vega, Paul Rothrock; Jesus Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario.
Possible Inter Miami XI: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maxi Falcon, Jordi Alba; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.
🏆 Leagues Cup 2025 Results -- Inter Miami
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Stage
|Jul 30
|Atlas
|2–1 Win
|League Phase
|Aug 2
|Necaxa
|2–2 Draw (Won 5–4 on pens)
|League Phase
|Aug 6
|Pumas UNAM
|3–1 Win
|League Phase
|Aug 20
|Tigres UANL
|2–1 Win
|Quarterfinals
|Aug 27
|Orlando City SC
|3–1 Win
|Semifinals
Inter Miami's schedule
- Leagues Cup final -- Sunday, Aug 31: Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders (8 p.m.)
Saturday, Sep 13: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami (7:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, Sep 16: Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Sep 20: Inter Miami vs. D.C. United (7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sep 24: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Sep 27: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami (4:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)