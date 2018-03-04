Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC odds: 2018 MLS season picks from leading soccer expert

Los Angeles FC spent big to make a splash in its expansion season. The Bob Bradley-led team makes its highly anticipated MLS debut at perennial power Seattle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday.



With Mexican striker Carlos Vela and Uruguayan standout Diego Rossi joining MLS stars like Benny Feilhaber and Walker Zimmerman on LAFC, Bradley has the talent to be competitive right away.



Still, bookmakers anticipate a difficult opener. They opened the Sounders as -215 favorites, meaning you'd risk $215 to win $100 on Seattle. LAFC is a whopping +550 (risk $100 to win $550) underdog, while the Draw is listed at +350 (risk $100 to win $350).



The Over-Under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored, is 2.5.



Before you bet this nationally televised matchup, you need to see what Roger Gonzalez is picking.



Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert. He has his finger on the pulse of MLS teams.



We can tell you Gonzalez is leaning Under, noting the Sounders just lost star striker Jordan Morris to a torn ACL, but his stronger pick is on the side.



Gonzalez says the Sounders are deserving favorites: they won the MLS Cup in 2016, lost in the final last year, and return most of their nucleus. But Morris' loss is huge. He scored 22 goals in 23 games last season. Can Will Bruin or Clint Dempsey help compensate?



Los Angeles is in great hands with Bradley, who has already led an expansion club to the MLS Cup title, 20 years ago with the Chicago Fire. Vela and Rossi bring speed and excitement, and the team has outstanding center backs too.



The ingredients for an upset are there, but is there value on the money line?



Is Gonzalez backing the home favorite, the road underdog or calling for a draw? Visit SportsLine now to get Roger Gonzalez's exclusive pick on LA-Seattle, all from one of the world's foremost soccer experts, and find out.