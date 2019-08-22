Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: MLS prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The latest installment of the Portland Timbers-Seattle Sounders rivalry will take place on Friday as the two face off as part of Major League Soccer's Rivalry Week. With their first-ever meeting being an NASL match in May of 1975, they've met 102 total times with Seattle winning 53 of them. The Portland Timbers have won three of the last four meetings in the league, and Seattle has won just one out of the last six.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Major League Soccer: Timbers vs. Sounders

Date : Friday, Aug. 23



: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 10 p.m. ET



: 10 p.m. ET Location : Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon



: Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon TV channel : ESPN



: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Seattle +285 | Portland -112 | Draw +260

Storylines

Seattle: The Sounders enter the match in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 11-7-8 and 40 points. The team is just two points off of second place. The Sounders haven't won any of their last four games and fell to Portland at the end of July.

Portland: The Timbers, MLS Cup runners-up, are in the seventh and final playoff spot with a record of 11-4-10 and 37 points. It looks like it may come down to them, San Jose and Dallas for the last two playoff spots, and they are only in seventh due to a tiebreaker. It's now about getting a string of victories together to ensure a playoff spot.

Prediction

The hosts get the narrow victory as Brian Fernandez hits the winner with under 10 minutes to go.

Pick: Portland 2, Seattle 1