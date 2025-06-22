There is plenty at stake on the final matchday of Group B at the Club World Cup with none of the four clubs qualified for the last 16 or eliminated from the tournament. Equally, it will take something remarkable for Seattle Sounders to go from fourth to the top two after defeats in their first two games.

At least they know what they need to do on their end. Beat European champions Paris Saint-Germain by at least a three-goal margin, and Brian Schmetzer's side have given themselves a chance. Then all they need to do is hope Botafogo do them a favor against Atletico Madrid, a win for the Brazilians guarantees their passage.

For PSG, a win will guarantee their berth in the last 16 and would likely come with top spot if Atletico beat Botafogo. Luis Enrique's men were favorites to coast to the top of the table after their emphatic 4-0 win over Atleti in the opening round of games; however, a stunning loss against Botafogo set tumults throughout Group B, leaving the Champions League winners with work to do at Lumen Field. They will surely find that task to be manageable but failing to win would leave them reliant on results elsewhere.

Viewing information

Date : Monday, June 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, WA

: Lumen Field -- Seattle, WA Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Seattle Sounders +1200; Draw +550; PSG -500

Last meeting

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei; Kalani Rienzi, Jon Bell, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas; Pedro De La Vega, Albert Rudnsk, Paul Rothrock; Danny Musovski

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Player to watch

Desire Doue, PSG: It was a bruising encounter last time out for Doue, man of the match in the Champions League final, shackled by Alex Telles and company in the shock defeat to Botafogo. At just 20 years of age, Doue has run into precious few opponents who slowed him down as the veteran left back and one fears for Baker-Whiting, who may be on the receiving end of an attacker with a point to prove.

Storyline to watch

Dembele's return: The Ballon d'Or frontrunner has yet to take the field in the Club World Cup as he deals with a muscle issue picked up on international duty with France. Dembele returned to training last week but reports in France suggest tension between player and club over the speed of his return, PSG's No.10 pushing to get back on the field quickly. Will he be needed against Seattle?

Prediction

With or without Dembele, PSG should be motivated to respond to their disappointing display last time out. This could be a bruising end to a challenging Club World Cup for Seattle. PICK: Seattle 0, PSG 3

