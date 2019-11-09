Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC: MLS Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

SEATTLE -- It all comes down to Sunday. Major League Soccer's 2019 season comes to a close as the Seattle Sounders host Toronto FC in MLS Cup 2019. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from CenturyLink Field as these teams meet once again in the league's biggest game. This will be the third meeting between the two in the final in the last four years, with each winning one in Toronto. Seattle won in 2016, while Toronto won it in 2017.

Now, the rubber match will determine which will become just the fifth team in league history with multiple titles.

All eyes are on Jozy Altidore and whether the Toronto FC striker will make his playoff debut after missing time due to injury. He practiced a bit on Friday and was a full-go in warm-ups before the media's time to observe training ended. On Saturday, Toronto coach Greg Vanney said he's still hopeful that Altidore will play.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

MLS Cup: Seattle vs. Toronto

Date : Sunday, Nov. 10



: Sunday, Nov. 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : CenturyLink Field



: CenturyLink Field TV channel : ABC and TUDN



: ABC and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Seattle -115 | Toronto +310 | Draw +260

Storylines

Seattle: The Sounders are helpful and confident. Cristian Roldan has talked about the confidence this team has, the tranquility they feel in playing at home and are really embracing the challenge. Roldan has talked a bit about the motives of the club and the willingness to spend money to compete, and he seems eager to make sure it all isn't in vain as they got for their second title.

Toronto: Will Altidore play? The club seems optimistic, as does the player. It talking to those close to him, the general feeling is it will come down to just a game-time decision. If he is good to go, what we will most likely see is him start this game on the bench and be an option most likely in the second half if Toronto finds itself down.

Seattle vs. Toronto prediction

Seattle wins its second title as Jordan Morris scores on the hour mark for what turns out to be the winner.

Pick: Seattle 2, Toronto 1